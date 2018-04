5 of 5 David Martinez

Kickback with a twist

For triceps



Holding a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand, arms by your sides, stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Keeping your back straight, bend your legs slightly and lean forward from the waist until your torso is nearly parallel to the ground. Raise your elbows until your upper arms are even with your back. Your elbows should be bent to 45-degree angles with your palms facing each other.



Keeping your upper arms still, extend both hands behind you, then rotate your wrists so that your palms are up. Turn your palms back to face each other and bend your elbows to bring weights back toward your body to complete the rep. Do 3 sets of 15 reps.



Trainer tip: Do the move slowly—don't use momentum to raise and lower the weight.