3 of 5 David Martinez

Crab Sit With Dip

For triceps



(A) Sit with your legs bent and feet shoulder-width apart on the mat in front of you. Put your hands on the mat behind you, directly beneath your shoulders, with your fingers facing forward. Without locking your elbows, extend your arms to raise your hips as far as you can off the mat.



(B) Keeping your butt slightly off the mat, bend your arms, pointing your elbows behind you (be sure the movement comes from your arms, not your hips); extend your arms to complete the rep. Work up to 2 sets of 24 reps.