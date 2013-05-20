3 of 4 J. Wiseman and S. Bernhardt

Squat step

Stand with your feet together and arms down at your sides. Raise both arms to shoulder level, step left with your left foot, and squat until your thighs are nearly parallel with the bottom of the pool, keeping your head above water and your chest lifted. Bring your right foot toward your left foot, stand up, and lower your arms to your sides. Do four quick steps with your left leg, then repeat with your right. Return to starting position.



Trainer tip: Act as if you're about to sit in a chair to keep your knees over your heels, not your toes, as you perform the squat.