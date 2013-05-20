This 10-minute water workout will have you saying "so long" to saddlebags!

Water workout
Try this 10-minute thigh-toning pool workout from MaryBeth Pappas Baun, author of Fantastic Water Workouts. The water’s resistance helps tone saddlebags. Plus, by doing the moves circuit style (one after another with no rest in between) you’ll pump up your heart rate too. Do this circuit three times, and do the whole workout two to three times per week in chest-level water.
Warm up and cool down with this quick move: Stand in the water with your feet shoulder-width apart and hands on your hips. Moving slowly clockwise, make eight large circles with your hips; repeat in the opposite direction—then dive into your workout.
Side leap
With your feet together and arms down by your sides, squat down slightly. In one motion, look to your left, raise your arms to shoulder level, and jump about two feet to the left, extending your right leg to the side and landing on the ball of your left foot. Bring both feet together, push up into a standing position, and lower your arms. Do four jumps with your left leg, then repeat with your right.
Trainer tip: To best strengthen your core and help prevent back pain, tighten your abs as you leap.
Squat step
Stand with your feet together and arms down at your sides. Raise both arms to shoulder level, step left with your left foot, and squat until your thighs are nearly parallel with the bottom of the pool, keeping your head above water and your chest lifted. Bring your right foot toward your left foot, stand up, and lower your arms to your sides. Do four quick steps with your left leg, then repeat with your right. Return to starting position.
Trainer tip: Act as if you're about to sit in a chair to keep your knees over your heels, not your toes, as you perform the squat.
Making tracks
Imagine you're standing with both feet inside railroad tracks. Keep your arms by your sides, then lift your right knee up forcefully and step over the right track, putting your foot down outside of it. Repeat move with your left leg. As your left foot lands, squat down and raise both of your arms to the sides. Stand up, lower your arms, and reverse the motion, this time stepping inside the track. That's one rep; do 20.
Trainer tip: Do the move slowly at first, then speed up as you gain strength and control. Keep your hand movements under the water's surface throughout the move.
