You can't take it more than once

Years of research and experience have shown that there are no dangers to either the woman or a baby (if she does become pregnant) when emergency contraception is taken more than once.



"There are no known safety risks with doing that," said Dr. Amoura. And because a single dose of Plan B or Ella will only cover one incident of unprotected intercourse, you may have to take it again at some point in the future. It’s not recommended, though, simply because emergency contraception is not as effective as using regular and consistent birth control.