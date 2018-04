Before you roll up your sleeves and dive into these tasty taco-night recipes, you have an important decision to make: hard taco shells, or soft?



For soft tacos, wrap 24 corn tortillas in a clean kitchen towel and microwave for one minute and 30 seconds. To make hard shells, preheat oven to 450 degrees. Loosely fold tortillas in half and overlap on a baking sheet. Bake until just crisp, 8 to 12 minutes.



Now dig in!