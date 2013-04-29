8 Must-Have Gardening Tools

All the gear you need to stay safe and comfortable in the yard this season.

Health.com
April 29, 2013
1 of 9 Getty Images

Your backyard toolbox

Gardening is one of the healthiest outdoor activities you can do this spring and summer. It offers plenty of fresh air, sunshine (hello, vitamin D!), and moderate exercise—and, best of all, you end up with a tableful of fresh vegetables and herbs.

But you'll need the right tools to avoid strained back muscles, scratched hands, and other backyard nuisances. Our guide breaks down the eight items every backyard gardener should have, from compression gloves to stand-up weeders.
2 of 9 Lisa Shin

Easy-grip tools

How handy: a cultivator, fork and trowel, each with an on-top-of-the-handle grip to keep your wrist in a neutral position.

Fist Grip tools, $16 each; lifewithease.com.

3 of 9 Lisa Shin

Compression gloves

Protect your hands, and enjoy these extras: silicone finger pads to help you grab hold and a snug fit with mild compression to help reduce pain.

Bionic ReliefGrip gardening gloves, $35; bionicgloves.com.

4 of 9 Lisa Shin

Comfort shovel

Power through spring planting: This blade is designed for easy digging, and the rubbery handle is circular for better leverage.

Radius Pro shovel, $45; radiusgarden.com.

5 of 9 Lisa Shin

Super pruners

What's so special about these tools? Their designs ease the burden on your aching hands by requiring less effort to cut dead or live branches, respectively.

From left: Fiskars Ratchet Anvil pruner, $12, and PowerGear Bypass pruner, $30; fiskars.com.

6 of 9 Lisa Shin

Lightweight trimmer

Avoid the physical stress of shaping tall hedges by using a lightweight, cordless tool.

Black & Decker 20-volt Lithium hedge trimmer, $100; blackanddecker.com.

7 of 9 Lisa Shin

Knee saver

Kneel on the pad when working low to the ground, or flip the frame and sit on the seat while pruning.

Gardener's Supply Company garden kneeler, $35; gardeners.com.

8 of 9 Lisa Shin

Stand-up weeder

Long handles mean less back strain! Simply step on the pedal, pull back and the four serrated claws will grab and yank out the unwanted plant, taproot and all.

Fiskars UpRoot weed and root remover, $38; fiskars.com.

9 of 9 Lisa Shin

Compact hose

Great for watering pots on a deck or patio, this plastic hose practically coils itself up after use and weighs about half as much as a traditional model.

Orbit 25-foot coil hose, $25; amazon.com.

