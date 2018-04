11 of 14 Getty Images

Build slowly to good health

"One of the best pieces of advice I got was that 'hardwood grows slowly.' Things that last take time. Hardwood will live 100 years, but it takes a long time for that to mature, whereas a softwood grows within weeks. I was heavier when I got into the business, and I remember getting written up as the 'chubby Renee Zellweger.' I was either going to turn to bulimia (which most of the other girls that I was around were doing) or to diet pills (which most of the celebrities I knew were doing). Or I was going to do it the right way, because that's the only way that will last. That attitude helped save my health in the long run."