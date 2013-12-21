1 of 7 Getty Images

Kitchen time-savers

Whoa—$750 a month for groceries? That's the cost for some couples, according to the USDA. Bumping up those bills are containers of sliced strawberries, pre-shredded cheese and other time-savers. "Convenience ingredients typically cost 30% to 60% more," says consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch.



We all need shortcuts, but which should we choose? Consider how you eat. "You could probably do without ready-to-grill kebabs, but if you're not going to serve salad unless you buy bagged lettuce, then go for it," says Karen Ansel, RD, a spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Read on for the smartest options—and what to make with them.