Summer throws up plenty of obstacles to keep you from looking your best: heat, humidity, blazing sun—and plenty of chlorine and salt water.
Not to worry! These makeup, skin, and hair tricks from beauty experts will help you breeze through the season in top form. Now all you need is a sarong!
Add shimmer
When you are sporting bare arms and short skirts, try some glimmer. For your face, pick a product with tiny sparkly particles, like Buxom Divine Goddess Luminizer ($28; sephora.com). Mix one part illuminator with two parts moisturizer in your palm and apply out from your nose, says Sadah Saltzman, hair and makeup pro at Salon AKS in New York City.
For your arms and legs, go with something light, like Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Illuminating body butter ($32; qvc.com). "Apply only on what you want to highlight," says Saltzman, "including your legs, collarbone and shoulders."
Try ocean-blue eye makeup
Caribbean Sea shades look so summery. Apply Rimmel ScandalEyes Waterproof Kohl Kajal eyeliner in Turquoise ($5; at mass retailers) or Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Longlasting eyeliner in Jade ($30; chanel.com) to the outer half of top and bottom lids.
Smudge into lashes with a cotton swab for a watercolor effect.
Make your lips juicy
Opt for bright, sheer glosses; Estée Lauder Pure Color Sheer RollerGloss in Succulent ($19; esteelauder.com) has a metal ball tip that feels deliciously cool.
And if air-conditioning tends to dry out your lips, go for a hydrating balm such as Lancôme Baume in Love in Coral Electric ($26; lancome-usa.com).
For staying power, first fill in your pout with a long-wearing lip pencil, says New York City makeup artist Nick Barose.
Pump up your lashes
"Lots of mascara helps you get away with the bare minimum makeup," says Barose. Choose long-lasting waterproof versions such as Essence Stays No Matter What 24 Hour Waterproof Volume mascara ($5; ulta.com).
For extra smudge protection, dust translucent powder beneath lower lashes.
Create beachy waves
Define curls with hydrators, like the coconut oil and shea butter in Marc Anthony Strictly Curls Stretch ($8; at Walgreens).
Style straight hair by spritzing with a sea-salt texturizer: Victoria's Secret Beach Hair Wave spray ($12; victoriassecret.com).
Pink your cheeks
"Brightly colored cream blush paired with bronzer is a pretty and natural summer look," says Barose. Two-in-ones to try: Sonia Kashuk Chic Luminosity bronzer and blush duo ($13; target.com) and Tarte Park Ave Princess Bronze & Glow Matte bronzer and cheek tint ($32; sephora.com).
Swoosh on bronzer where sun rays would normally give you color (forehead, nose, chin and cheekbones). After you dot blush on cheeks, says Saltzman, "prevent telltale lines by blending upward in a circular motion instead of straight back."
Get a faux base tan
Fake versions are healthier—and gorgeous. Products like Australian Gold Sheer Coverage Faces, SPF 45, with self-tanner ($9; australiangold.com) build up color over a few days and provide broad-spectrum coverage that lasts as long as sunscreen.
Give your hair shine
Sun, chlorine and wind aren't kind to your strands. Your savior: oil you spritz on wet or dry hair to add moisture and glossiness.
Garnier Fructis Triple Nutrition Miracle Dry oil ($5; at mass retailers) is a weekend-bag must that can also do wonders for your skin or manicure.
Keep your face fresh
To avoid skin that's (horrors!) slick-shiny, wash with a cleanser that sops up grease, such as Olay Fresh Effects Shine, Shine Go Away Shine Minimizing cleanser ($7; at mass retailers).
Then apply mattifier to forehead, nose and chin; we like L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Miracle Blur Instant Skin Smoother finishing cream ($25; at mass retailers).
Let perfume chill
"Scents based on citrus notes and fruit are very fresh and summery," says perfumer Celine Barel of International Flavors and Fragrances in New York City.
Try Escada Cherry in the Air perfume ($74; macys.com), which has notes of mandarin orange with black cherry on top. Refrigerate, spritz and be cool.