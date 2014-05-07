8 Essentials for Healthy Travel

After months of planning and saving, the last thing you want is for your dream vacation to be ruined by a painful sunburn, a surprise cold, or an attack of stomach trouble.
Don't fret! Our travel first-aid kit contains everything you'll need to weather the unexpected and get back to enjoying your trip—all in a snug package that will fit easily into your carry-on.
Advertisement
2 of 9Amazon.com
Saline nasal spray
Travel stress messes with your immune system. "Add dry plane air and you have a recipe for getting sick," says Travis Stork, MD, co-host of The Doctors. A spray keeps mucus membranes moist and less hospitable to germs.
3 of 9Getty Images
Nail clipper
Sure, you like how a manicure looks, but it's for safety, too: Some studies show that longer nails harbor more bacteria, upping your risk of spreading them to food or skin. Trim to a maximum of one-eighth of an inch beyond your fingertip.
Advertisement
4 of 9Getty Images
Bandage strips
Go with various sizes, no peroxide or ointment needed: "Soap and bottled water work just as well to clean cuts and fight infection," says Nancy Snyderman, MD, chief medical editor for NBC News.
Advertisement
5 of 9Amazon.com
Pain reliever
"Ibuprofen is a great choice for easing pain, soreness and inflammation from sprains, arthritis or other issues," says Dr. Stork. It's especially useful for the active and adventurous.
Advertisement
6 of 9Getty Images
Aloe vera
A must-have for soothing sunburn, this cool gel also calms itchy bug bites and blisters after a long day of sightseeing. It's good for zapping blemishes, too.
Advertisement
7 of 9Amazon.com
Antihistamine
Not only does it alleviate allergies (curse you, ragweed!), but it can also save you a trip to the doctor if a rash crops up.
Bonus: Popping it 30 minutes before bed might help you snooze if you're jet-lagged.
Advertisement
8 of 9Getty Images
Elastic bandage
A one-stop wonder! Use it to wrap a sprained ankle, put pressure on a deep cut or even securely tie up your souvenir-stuffed luggage.
Advertisement
9 of 9Amazon.com
Stomach soother
Skip the antidiarrheal; a more versatile med, like Pepto-Bismol, slows the growth of tummy-troubling bacteria, relieving diarrhea, upset stomach, nausea and heartburn.