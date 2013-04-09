10 Trendy Spring Recipes on Pinterest

This collection of healthy, mouth-watering recipes is worth every pin. 

Min-Ja Lee
April 09, 2013
Most Pinned Spring Recipes

Our Pinterest page is full of healthy meal ideas, from a quick-and-easy pasta salad to a mouth-watering vegetable pizza.

To make things easier, we did a search to see which of our spring recipes has you clicking on the "Pin it" button. Here are the top 10 pins that are inspiring you to eat cleaner and healthier this spring.
ALT (Avocado, Lettuce, and Tomato) Sandwiches

This colorful combo is a lighter take on the BLT. The tomato and the avocado are highly nutritious, since they're loaded with vitamins, antioxidants and heart-healthy nutrients. When you shop for ingredients, get the maximum benefits by making sure the produce is ripe and the bread is the best you can get your hands on.

Try this recipe: ALT (Avocado, Lettuce, and Tomato) Sandwiches
Butter Lettuce, Radish and Avocado Salad with Mustard Dressing

This low-calorie salad is a dieter's delight. The tangy mustard vinaigrette balances out the buttery-rich avocado, which also helps you feel full. Try this recipe in early spring, when the first radishes appear at farmers' markets.

Try this recipe: Butter Lettuce, Radish and Avocado Salad with Mustard Dressing
A Skinny Caesar

Enjoy your favorite salad with only half the fat. The secret is to replace the mayo in the dressing with silken tofu. The lighter, leaner topping can be just as creamy and flavorful as the traditional version.

Try this recipe: A Skinny Caesar
Roasted Asparagus and Fontina Pizza

With a whole-wheat crust topped with fresh vegetables, this recipe will satisfy your pizza cravings without the guilt. And just so you know, spring is the best time to get asparagus, which is full of vitamins and antioxidants that slow the aging process.

Try this recipe: Roasted Asparagus and Fontina Pizza
Salted Chocolate Clementine Wedges

Any fruit becomes decadent when you dip it in dark chocolate and sprinkle it with sea salt. For a whopping dose of vitamin C, use clementine wedges.
Tuna and Olive Pasta Salad

You'll need less than 20 minutes and a handful of ingredients to put together a dish that's fresh, light and surprisingly nutritious. The whole-wheat penne is rich in fiber, and the store-bought pesto, tuna and olives are loaded with nutrients that are good for your heart.

Try this recipe: Tuna and Olive Pasta Salad
Grilled Zucchini Roll-Ups With Herbs and Cheese

Zucchini is the perfect diet food, since it's extremely low in calories but high in fiber and vitamins. Slice it, grill it, then roll it up with herbs and goat cheese for a special treat that's creamy, fresh and tender. It's a simple, yet satisfying dish that is best served next to an entree or as a party appetizer.

Try this recipe: Grilled Zucchini Roll-Ups With Herbs and Cheese
Peanut-Butter-Cup Smoothie

This drink tastes like a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, but you can enjoy it guilt-free at only 200 calories. It also packs more than 20% of your daily calcium, plus a serving of potassium-rich banana.

Try this recipe: Peanut-Butter-Cup Smoothie
Zucchini With Corn and Cilantro

This vegetable medley is a healthier alternative to salsa and guacamole. It contains a lot less fat, sodium and calories.

Try this recipe: Zucchini with Corn and Cilantro
Grapefruit and Avocado Salad With Seared Salmon

This salad calls for one whole grapefruit, which has a host of health benefits. It increases your body's metabolism, stabilizes your blood sugar and builds up your immune system. Also in this recipe are walnuts, salmon and avocado. They are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and monounsaturated fats, which are highly beneficial to your heart.

Try this recipe: Grapefruit and Avocado Salad With Seared Salmon

