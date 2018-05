Got eye problems? There are a few symptoms that suggest you should see an eye specialist stat. They are:

-Suddenly lose all or part of your vision. You might have a retinal detachment, which could lead to blindness.

-See flashing lights and a bunch of floaters at once—also a red flag for retinal detachment.

-Have sharp pain in or around your eyes. This could mean a corneal ulcer or infection—especially if you wear contacts, or if you have blurred vision, tearing, redness or discharge—and might result in vision loss or blindness.



Each of these problems, plus a need for contacts or other vision aids, requires a different type of eye doctor. Don't know what type of expert to see? Read on to learn the difference between an optometrist, ophthalmologist, and optician and which doctor you need to see, plus when you need to see them.