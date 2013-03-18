Lose 10 Pounds in 3 Weeks With This Diet

Melt off calories with this breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack meal plan.
More
Health.com
March 18, 2013
1 of 10Getty Images
Want to drop 10?
Jackie Newgent, RD, author of 1,000 Low-Calorie Recipes, designed this nutritious eating plan to help you melt off additional weight. The secret: foods high in carbs and protein. "Carbs provide energy while fueling muscles, helping them contract during walking," she says.
Just pick one breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack a day (add a second snack after the first week).
Advertisement
2 of 10Istockphoto
Honey-drizzled grapefruit with granola
Breakfast option #1
Drizzle 1 teaspoon honey on 1/2 large pink grapefruit. Serve with a granola bar (about 160 calories), like Cascadian Farm Organic Sweet & Salty Peanut Pretzel bar, and 1 cup spicy vegetable juice, like Campbell's Spicy Hot V8.
Total calories: about 300
3 of 10Istockphoto
Fruit smoothie and egg with toast
Breakfast option #2
Blend 1 large chilled nectarine (pitted and pureed), half-cup almond milk and 1 teaspoon honey. Pair with an egg and a slice of whole grain toast with 1 teaspoon butter.
Total calories: about 300
Advertisement
4 of 10kindsnacks.com
On-the-go breakfast
Breakfast option #3
Enjoy a nut-based bar, like one by Kind, with a large McCafe iced latte made with espresso, whole milk and 1 sugar packet.
Total calories: about 300
Advertisement
5 of 10Getty Images
Smoked turkey and white bean salad
Lunch or dinner option #1
Top 2.5 cups mixed salad greens with 2 ounces smoked turkey breast, 1/2 sliced cucumber, 1/4 cup canned drained white beans, 1 small sliced pear, 10 seedless red grapes, 1.5 tablespoons chopped roasted walnuts and 2 tablespoons vinaigrette.
Total calories: about 400
Advertisement
6 of 10Flickr Creative Commons
Veggie fajita bowl
Lunch or dinner option #2
Order a burrito bowl from Chipotle made with black beans, fajita-style vegetables, guacamole, roasted corn-chile salsa and tomato salsa.
Total calories: about 400
Advertisement
7 of 10Getty Images
Asian meal in minutes
Lunch or dinner option #3
Pair 1/2 cup steamed edamame in pods (seasoned with sea salt to taste) with a 300-calorie ready-made Asian meal, like Organic Bistro Sesame Ginger Wild Salmon Bowl.
Total calories: about 400
Advertisement
8 of 10Plamen Petkov
Spinach-tomato salad and pasta
Lunch or dinner option #4
Toss 2.5 cups baby spinach with 1.5 ounces diced part-skim mozzarella, 1 chopped plum tomato, 2 tablespoons basil leaves, 1 teaspoon olive oil and balsamic vinegar to taste. Serve with 1 cup whole-grain spaghetti and 1/3 cup spicy marinara.
Total calories: about 400
Advertisement
9 of 10Getty Images
Greek burger
Lunch or dinner option #5
Grill 4 ounces lean, grass-fed ground sirloin beef. Stuff inside 1/2 whole-wheat pita with 1/2 cup romaine, 2 slices red onion and a mix of 3 tablespoons plain nonfat Greek yogurt, 1 minced garlic clove and fresh mint to taste. Serve with 1 cup mix of steamed green peas and brown rice.
Total calories: about 400
Advertisement
10 of 10Getty Images
Snacks
Choose one per day to start:
• 1/4 cup trail mix • 15 roasted almonds and 1 fresh fig • 16-oz. container nonfat Greek yogurt, like Chobani