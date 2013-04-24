Fresh Ideas For Spring Salads

1 of 5 Courtesy of Clarkson Potter

Salads for every taste

Sure, we all know salad is the ultimate diet dish. But chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten shows us how super-easy, unexpected mixes of seasonal vegetables can make this stay-slim staple taste like a treat.



Toss produce in no-fuss homemade dressing, and you have a side salad that can double as a light lunch. With heart-healthy olive oil and fiber-rich veggies, these dishes will fill you up—and their amazing flavors will make you feel like you've just splurged on a four-star meal.