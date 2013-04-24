Fresh Ideas For Spring Salads

Snap out of your greens routine and try these surprising and ultra-healthy combos.
More
Health.com
April 24, 2013
1 of 5Courtesy of Clarkson Potter
Salads for every taste
Sure, we all know salad is the ultimate diet dish. But chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten shows us how super-easy, unexpected mixes of seasonal vegetables can make this stay-slim staple taste like a treat.
Toss produce in no-fuss homemade dressing, and you have a side salad that can double as a light lunch. With heart-healthy olive oil and fiber-rich veggies, these dishes will fill you up—and their amazing flavors will make you feel like you've just splurged on a four-star meal.
Advertisement
2 of 5Courtesy of Clarkson Potter
Endive and Snap Peas with Parmesan Dressing
For parties, toss the dressing with just the snap peas and spoon the mixture into endive spears to make a simple finger-food appetizer.