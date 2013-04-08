How to Fix Crow's Feet, Dark Circles, and More

The latest on zapping wrinkles, dark spots, and other eye imperfections.

Hallie Levine Sklar
April 08, 2013
Hello, bright eyes!

The eyes may be the window to the soul, but if you don't take care of them they'll also speak volumes about your age—and how late you stayed up last night. Before you know it, crow's feet, dark circles, and other cosmetic facts of life can leave you looking older and less fresh than you feel.

Fortunately, these and other trouble spots around your eyes can be cleared up—and prevented—with some simple fixes. We asked Los Angeles dermatologist Jessica Wu, MD, to share her secrets for keeping your eyes looking their best.
Crow's-feet

The best options for preventing and treating wrinkles are either an over-the-counter retinol eye cream such as RoC Retinol Correxion eye cream or a prescription retinoid such as Renova.

Got noticeable damage? You can try Botox to relax muscles around the eye, at about $400 a treatment (you'll need to repeat two to three times a year).

Dark circles

Choose an eye cream that contains brightening agents and anti-aging ingredients like vitamin C, such as Clinique Even Better Eyes.

If you've always had shiners, you may have very thin under-eye skin, which reveals the muscles underneath. To build up collagen there, use an over-the-counter retinol product, like Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair eye cream.

Tiny white bumps

Also known as milia, these are dry, dead cells trapped under your skin. "Often this is due to using heavy eye creams, which can clog pores," Dr. Wu says.

Clear and prevent them by switching to a cream containing a less greasy moisturizer such as hyaluronic acid, like Estée Lauder Advanced Time Zone Wrinkle eye cream.

Rashy skin

Ease flaky redness with a soothing lotion like Aveeno Eczema Therapy, which contains colloidal oatmeal to lock in moisture.

If that doesn't work, an over-the-counter hydrocortisone cream might, but use it for only a couple of days or on a doctor's order (cortisone can contribute to cataracts). If the rash persists, see your dermatologist—you could have an allergy.

