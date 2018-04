You know how it goes: Each day you carefully plan out your diet-friendly fare, only to find yourself face-to-face with cookies on the conference table or a friend's nachos order."Being on the go takes you out of your normal routine, which makes food mistakes more likely," says Diane Carbonell, who blogs at fittothefinish.com . But, she adds, you can make a battle plan so you’re armed to resist temptation. It's a strategy that has helped these diet bloggers shed up to 150 pounds each—and stay on track. Their tricks are tested often in their everyday lives, so you know they work.