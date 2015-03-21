7 of 8 Andrew Macpherson

Love Handles

Side Plank Pose



How to do it: From plank position, press your right hand into a mat and turn your body so your weight is on the outer edge of your right foot. Brace your core and keep your arms elevated over your head. Option to bend your leg and place it behind you for support, or, if you’re super fit, to rock a few mid-air crunches like our model Jillian Michaels!