Eating for asthma

Can what you eat affect asthma? Although research is far from definitive, there are some hints that this might be true.



"There's really no diet that will eliminate or cure your asthma but there are certain things you could be incorporating to help," says Robert Graham, MD, an internist with Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.



Keep in mind that individual reactions to food vary a great deal, but here are some guidelines on what to eat to possibly help asthma, or at least not make it worse.