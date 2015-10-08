Best and Worst Foods for Sex

It can take more than just a few candles and a Marvin Gaye song to feel sexy. A healthy lifestyle—from the food you eat to the exercise you do—can make you look and feel better, and improve your sex life, too. At the same time, some foods can be mood- and libido-killers.



"The link between food and sex drive isn’t just wishful thinking" says Cynthia Sass, RD, author of S.A.S.S Yourself Slim ($10-14; amazon.com). "Studies show that certain foods or nutrients do play a role in boosting libido and supporting a healthy sex life."



Here are a variety of foods that can put some sizzle—or fizzle—in your sex life.

Watch the video: 6 Healthy Foods to Crank Up Your Sex Drive