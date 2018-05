1 of 5 Getty Images

A guide to salt

Fancy gourmet salts are super-trendy these days, but what kinds are healthiest for you and work best in your recipes?



Use our guide to see how it all shakes out, and don't forget that the American Heart Association recommends getting less than 1,500 milligrams of sodium a day—that's roughly equal to two-thirds of a teaspoon of table salt.