8 of 21 Getty Images

Drop your underwear

Going commando once in a while (say, overnight) couldn't hurt, especially if you're prone to UTIs. "Wearing no undergarments—or just cotton ones—allows the external genitals to dry and reduces bacteria growth that could otherwise make its way into your urethra and cause a bladder infection," says Sherry Thomas, MD, an OB-GYN and surgeon at St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, California.



Going commando once in a while (say, overnight) couldn't hurt, especially if you're prone to UTIs. "Wearing no undergarments—or just cotton ones—allows the external genitals to dry and reduces bacteria growth that could otherwise make its way into your urethra and cause a bladder infection," says Sherry Thomas, MD, an OB-GYN and surgeon at St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, California.