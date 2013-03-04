Raw or Cooked: Which Vegetables Are Healthier?

Raw vs. cooked

Have you always wondered how to prepare vegetables in order to maximize their nutritional content? There's no easy answer, since cooking powers up the nutrients in some vegetables—and does the exact opposite in others.

"Some produce is most nutritious uncooked, while other kinds need heat to bring out the best in them," says Dawn Jackson Blatner, RD, a registered dietitian with a practice in Chicago. From asparagus to tomatoes, here's how to get the most from your farmers' market picks.

Asparagus

Eat it: Cooked

Steaming that asparagus ignites its cancer-fighting potential.

Try this recipe: Spaghetti With Asparagus and Lemon

Beets

Eat them: Raw

Beets lose more than 25 percent of their folate when cooked. Eating them raw will preserve this brain compound.

Try this recipe: Shredded Root Salad

Broccoli

Eat it: Raw

Heating deactivates myrosinase, an enzyme in broccoli that helps cleanse the liver of carcinogens.

Try this recipe: White Bean & Herb Hummus with Crudites

Mushrooms

Eat them: Cooked

Heating mushrooms—whether you sauté, boil, grill, or roast them—brings out more muscle-building potassium.

Try this recipe: 'Shroom Beef Burgers

Onions

Eat them: Raw

Just slice and eat: You get less of the hunger-busting phytonutrient allicin when you cook onions.

Try this recipe: Power Nachos

Red peppers

Eat them: Raw

Their vitamin C breaks down when roasted, fried, or grilled above 375 degrees.

Try this recipe: California Chicken Wrap

Spinach

Eat it: Cooked

Have it cooked and you'll absorb more calcium, iron, and magnesium.

Try this recipe: Cantonese Spinach with Garlic

Tomatoes

Eat them: Cooked

Surprise: When you eat tomatoes cooked, your body absorbs more of their cancer-fighting lycopene.

Try this recipe: Penne with Tuna and Fresh Tomato Sauce

