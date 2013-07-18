Am I Normal 'Down There'?

2 of 8 Fotolia

Can yogurt cure a yeast infection if I put it "inside"?

While yeast is naturally present in your vagina (in the form of the fungus Candida albicans), an overgrowth of it is a problem and needs to be treated. If you notice a change in the color, amount, or odor of your vaginal discharge, or if you have increased vaginal itching or irritation, contact your gynecologist before reaching for the yogurt tub. Only she can diagnose a yeast infection and prescribe an antifungal medication (some can be purchased over-the-counter), which is the preferred treatment.



There’s no solid evidence that eating yogurt can prevent yeast infections. However, if you need temporary relief from itching and irritation while you’re waiting for an infection to be diagnosed or for the meds to take effect, it can’t hurt to try a little of the plain variety; just dab it on a tampon to insert.