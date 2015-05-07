All Your Pregnancy Questions, Answered

7 of 7 Getty Images

Does eating Mexican food around your due date really bring on labor?

Although I have friends who swear this is true, there is no medical evidence to support their stories. By the time that due date finally arrives, most women are so uncomfortable and desperate to go into labor they'll try anything-even an urban myth like eating spicy Mexican food. What makes these urban myths so compelling is we all know someone who tried it and then—surprise!—went into labor. But think about who tries these bring-on the-baby tricks: Women who are at or past their due date! So they might have still gone into labor if they'd had Chinese food, or even broiled chicken, instead of chimichangas.



The truth is, there is no way to rush the process. Babies come out when they decide it's time. So eat all the Mexican food you want. You may not get a baby at the end of the night, but enjoying some chips and salsa should take your mind off your burning desire to get that kid out of you already!