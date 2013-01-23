6 Healthiest Berries for Women’s Hearts

New research suggests that women who eat berries can lower their risk of heart attack.
These tasty berries are rich in polyphenols, which may help prevent cardiovascular disease and even cancer.
They contain high amounts of fiber compared to other types of fruit: One cup has about 7 grams of fiber. (The recommended daily intake of fiber is 25 to 35 grams.)
What's more, they're rich in vitamin C and contain a bit of iron, calcium, and vitamin A, too.
Bake them in a pie, spread them in a jam on whole-grain toast, or just eat them by the handful!
Try this recipe: Blueberry-Blackberry Shortcakes