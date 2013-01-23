6 Healthiest Berries for Women’s Hearts

New research suggests that women who eat berries can lower their risk of heart attack.

January 23, 2013
Berries to the rescue!

Berries are bright, flavorful, and sweet superfruits that have a long list of health benefits.

These colorful fruits are high in antioxidants and polyphenols, which help fight chronic disease and cancer. And their health benefits just keep getting sweeter!

A recent study in the journal Circulation suggests that sprinkling just a few more blueberries in your yogurt or blending strawberries into your morning smoothie may help reduce heart attack risk.

Here are the top 6 berries for women's health.
Blackberries

These tasty berries are rich in polyphenols, which may help prevent cardiovascular disease and even cancer.

They contain high amounts of fiber compared to other types of fruit: One cup has about 7 grams of fiber. (The recommended daily intake of fiber is 25 to 35 grams.)

What's more, they're rich in vitamin C and contain a bit of iron, calcium, and vitamin A, too.

Bake them in a pie, spread them in a jam on whole-grain toast, or just eat them by the handful!

Try this recipe: Blueberry-Blackberry Shortcakes

Blueberries

Eating blueberries may help your memory, and they have high levels of compounds that help widen arteries, which helps blood to flow smoothly.

Rich in antioxidants, blueberries are also low fat, free of saturated fat, and a good source of fiber and vitamin C. No wonder they're linked to a lower risk of heart attack!

Try this recipe: Lemon-Scented Blueberry Cupcakes
Strawberries

Strawberries are heart-healthy and packed with vitamin C. They are also an excellent source of folate, which is a nutrient that's suspected (but not proven) to help protect your heart.

Like blueberries, they contain compounds that help widen the arteries, which may prevent plaque buildup.

Another benefit? They whiten your teeth naturally!

Watch the video: How to Make Dark-Chocolate Covered Strawberries  

Try this recipe: Strawberry-and-Arugula Salad with Crispy Prosciutto.
Raspberries

These sweet berries are rich in heart healthy fiber; just half a cup delivers 4 grams. You also get 25% of your recommended intake for vitamin C and manganese too!

Raspberries are low in fat and have high levels of polyphenols, which help reduce heart disease risk. Try to sneak these into your diet whenever you can!

Try this recipe: Raspberries with Chocolate Yogurt Mousse
Acai berries

When it comes to antioxidants, this Brazilian fruit smashes rivals like blackberries, strawberries, and blueberries.

The berries are a good source of fiber, but are tart. Mixing them in smoothies, oatmeal, and yogurt helps temper the bitterness.

Try this recipe: Sunrise Smoothie Parfait
Cranberries

These tart little berries are popular around the holidays, but given the health benefits (especially for women), you should try to eat them year-round.

Among other benefits, cranberries may increase HDL, or good cholesterol, and may also help prevent urinary tract infections, so they are a win-win!

Try this recipe: Rustic Cranberry Tart

