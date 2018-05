1 of 18 Getty Images

What causes a stroke?

Stroke occurs when a blood vessel carrying blood and oxygen to the brain becomes blocked (ischemic stroke) or bursts (hemorrhagic stroke).



“Stroke is scary for many people because it seems—and often is — an unpredictable and mysterious event,” said Amy L. Doneen, medical director of the Heart Attack & Stroke Prevention Center in Spokane, Wash. “The good news is these events are preventable.”



Basically a heart-healthy lifestyle cuts your stroke risk too. So get a veggie wrap instead of the pastry, take a bike ride, and quit smoking. But there are many other things you can do to lower your stroke risk. Here are a few ideas to get you started: