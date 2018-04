7 of 10 Getty Images

Forgive yourself

It happens. You have a drink. The bartender accidentally put vodka in your Virgin Mary. Or you had a glass of wine or two at a dinner. Realize that this can be a no biggie, even if you are serious about abstaining. Oh, P.S.: You did not relapse.



What's the difference? "What turns it into a relapse is if you buy a liter of vodka on the way home, or the next day," says Dr. Willenbring.



Look to the future, and honor what you have already accomplished.



"Every sober day you have is a day no one can take away from you."