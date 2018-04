How to Make Healthy Nachos

Are you craving nachos, but don't want all the fat, calories, and sodium? Five key ingredients turn this classic Super Bowl appetizer into a mini-meal loaded with fresh veggies and filling, protein-packed beans.Our vegetarian Power Nachos have 18 grams of energizing protein and 9 grams of fiber, so you can dig in without the guilt. Read on for the recipe—and to see what makes this snack so healthy.