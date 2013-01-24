How to Eat Right on 1,400 Calories a Day

2 of 7 Getty

Start early

Make sure to down food within 45 minutes of waking up. "The reality is, until you eat, you are in fat storage mode," Koff says. "When you put nutrients into your body, you go into fat-burning mode."



To that end, try to have your last meal at least three hours before going to bed. "We want the body to finish digestion before sleep so you can get optimum weight loss and energy benefits," Koff notes.