Get Stronger and Leaner With Dumbbells
Get Stronger and Leaner With Dumbbells
Eight moves to firm up your entire frame.
Alyssa Lee
September 07, 2014
Getty
Burn calories fast
These exercises by Tracy Anderson are designed to work body parts in the most muscle-targeted, time-efficient way. (All together now: Woo-hoo!)
If 3-pound weights are too heavy, start with 1- or 2-pounders. "Or use no weights at all if you just need to get used to the movement," Anderson says.
Aim to do the workout 4 to 6 times per week, along with 30 minutes of aerobic activity. "Cardio is really important for weight management," says Anderson.
In one hour, you’ll burn up to 800 calories. (Repeat: Woo-hoo!)
Jay Sullivan
Side kick
Targets glutes, outer thighs, core
Kneel on left knee with right leg bent at 90 degrees and out to the right, left hand on hip, and a 3-lb weight in right hand.
Lift right leg and pulse up and down 30 times, while raising right arm straight up.
Place left hand on floor, extend right leg out to side, and reach right hand overhead and to left.
Return to start. Repeat sequence 30 times, then do on opposite side.
Jay Sullivan
Pretzel kick
Targets glutes, outer thighs
Kneel on all fours with left hand on 3-lb weight. Cross right knee over left.
Lift right leg to shoulder height; turn knee out so heel faces butt. Extend right leg behind while lifting left arm (weight in hand) to the side.
Repeat extension 30 times; switch sides.
Jay Sullivan
Kneel and lift
Targets glutes, outer thighs, core
Kneel with 3-lb weight tucked in crevice of right knee. Place right hand on 3-lb weight and rest left hand on lower back.
Keeping your right knee bent, raise up to ceiling, allowing butt to lift.
Pulse right leg up 30 times; switch sides then repeat.
Jay Sullivan
Inverted butt blaster
Targets glutes, outer thighs, core
Kneel on all fours with 3-lb weight in crevice of right knee, right hand on ground, and 3-lb weight in left hand. Extend left arm to side (palm up) and lift to shoulder height.
Raise right knee to ceiling, allowing butt to lift, and pulse 30 times.
Switch sides.
Jay Sullivan
V and lift
Targets arms, shoulders
Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width, arms at sides, 3-lb weights in each hand. Bend right arm at elbow so weight is in line with head and arm forms a V.
Lower back to start, then lift arm out to side, extending directly out from the shoulder.
Return to start; do 30 reps per side.
Jay Sullivan
Crunch pike leg
Targets lower abs
Lie faceup with legs straight, right hand behind head, left arm out to side with palm facedown; crunch up.
Raise legs straight up to ceiling.
Lower legs back to floor. Do 30 reps, then switch hands and repeat.
Jay Sullivan
Towel lift and reach
Targets upper abs
Lie faceup with legs straight, arms overhead by ears; hold a small towel between both hands.
Crunch up and, keeping shoulders off ground, raise arms until they are directly over chest.
Return to start. Do 30 reps.
Jay Sullivan
Oblique crunch
Targets sides of abs
Lie faceup with legs straight and feet crossed at ankles (right over left). Place right hand behind head, left arm extended out to side, palm down.
Crunch up and to the left.
Repeat 30 times, then switch sides.
