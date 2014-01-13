How to Stick to a Workout Plan

8 of 8 Getty

Don't get too comfortable

Once you've gotten used to the routine, avoid simply going through the motions. "A lot of people, as soon as they start to feel something in their muscles, will be like, ‘Ooh, I did it,'" Anderson says. But change happens only when each movement is executed to its fullest extent.



If you're using a DVD, try doing the movements in front of a mirror to make sure they look like the ones on your screen. "Ask yourself, Am I actually hitting that angle that person is hitting?" Anderson says.



"Don't ever become OK with where you're at until you get so good that you're seeing the amazing results."