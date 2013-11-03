Inspirational Holiday Quotes and Sayings

Motivational quotes on Christmas, life, love, and health.
More
Health.com
November 03, 2013
1 of 8
Helen Keller
"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart."
Advertisement
2 of 8Getty Images
Bob Hope
"My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?"
3 of 8
Garrison Keillor, Leaving Home
"A lovely thing about Christmas is that it''s compulsory, like a thunderstorm, and we all go through it together."
Advertisement
4 of 8
Taylor Caldwell
"Don’t let the past steal your present. This is the message of Christmas: We are never alone."
Advertisement
5 of 8Getty Images
Robert Louis Stevenson
"A friend is a gift you give yourself."
Advertisement
6 of 8Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey
"Christmas is the season when you buy this year's gifts with next year's money. Be thankful for what you have; you'll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don't have, you will never, ever have enough."
Advertisement
7 of 8Getty Images
Dave Barry
"Once again, we come to the Holiday Season, a deeply religious time that each of us observes, in his own way, by going to the mall of his choice."
Advertisement
8 of 8Getty Images
Buddy the Elf
"We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns and syrup."