6 of 17 Getty

Walking

Walking can be difficult if you have foot and knee symptoms, but if you can do it, this type of exercise can strengthen the muscles around the knee, which actually helps protect the joint.



“If the thigh muscles or the quadriceps are in good condition, shock in the legs gets deflected away from the knee,” McDonnell says. “If the muscle is in poor condition, it can’t absorb the shock and it gets transmitted to the joint and causes inflammation.”



But just walking from your car to the front door may not be enough to reap the benefits of this particular exercise, as you’re unlikely to get any cardiovascular benefit.