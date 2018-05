In order to connect with people who have similar challenges, many people with chronic illnesses reach out to local associations that advocate for their conditions. For some, this can be very rewarding work.Nonprofit organizations are often more laid back than the traditional corporations and may be more likely to understand your physical challenges, particularly if they relate to the organization's mission. Boynes Shuck works with the Arthritis Foundation and says it's rewarding to give back."Studies have shown that philanthropy can make you feel better," she says. "You can help others instead of focusing on your own problems and pain. If you have to live with an illness, it is nice to use it for something good."