Stick to a routine

Almost all chronic illnesses are better managed when you can stay on a routine. Getting enough sleep, eating well, taking medications and making time for exercise are all critical to staying healthy. Jennie Spring, a 62-year-old from St. Clair Shores, Mich., found that her RA would flare when her work schedule was erratic. Spring worked for years in labor relations for General Motors Co. and had to hold meetings for each of the shifts of workers.



“Some meetings might start at 11 p.m. and it was a challenge when standing up for hours on end talking to people and not getting seven to eight hours of sleep,” she said. “One of the important things I learned about RA is that you need to have rest and focus on trying to eat properly and regularly.”