What you eat is crucial for so many conditions, such as diabetes , it would be great if the right food could also help ease chronic pain . Unfortunately, the link between food and pain is not as clear.However, inflammation is a key cause of pain in many conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis. And there is some evidence to suggest that certain foods might help ease inflammation. Medication is proven to help RA symptoms, but some people do feel that food affects how they feel and function.Here are some foods that could be potentially harmful or helpful when it comes to pain; use trial and error to see if they work for you.