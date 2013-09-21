The Golden Rules for Wide, Bright Eyes

3 of 8

Take cover

To keep the whites of your eyes bright and protect the thin surrounding skin from sun damage, wear large-frame, UV-protective sunglasses whenever you're outside, advises Sophie Bakri, MD, an ophthalmologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. "Over time, excessive sun and wind exposure can cause the whites of the eyes to yellow due to damage of the DNA in the cells," she says.



Likewise, when you apply your daily SPF moisturizer or sunscreen, don't forget to smooth a little around your eyes, says New York/Miami dermatologist Fredric Brandt, MD: "Mineral sunscreens work best. They tend to not burn if you perspire and they get in your eyes."



Or try a for-eyes-only option, like Shiseido Sun Protection Eye Cream SPF 32 ($33; shiseido.com).