Less-than-perky breasts

Loss of tissue and fat makes breasts lose their fullness. Gravity, breast-feeding, lack of proper support, and lower levels of estrogen make the girls head south.



At home: Stand sideways in front of a mirror with your elbows bent to 90 degrees. The fullest part of your breasts should hit halfway between your elbows and shoulders, says Patti Ficorilli, a bra fitter for Maidenform. If they're low, tighten the straps. If they're still dragging or if your bra hikes up in back, it's time to get a new bra.



At the store: Ask for a professional fitting. Once you know your size, try on several different styles. Seamed cups offer the most support. If you're full-busted, consider minimizer styles, which can make you look up to an inch smaller.