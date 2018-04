10 of 21 Getty Images

Coffee drinking tied to longer life

Is coffee good for our health? Although the research on America's favorite morning beverage has been mixed overall, coffee drinkers received a big boost when the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine published the largest-ever study on the topic in May.



A daily cup (or cups) of coffee, the study found, appears to be harmless and may even lower the risk of dying from chronic diseases such as diabetes. People who drank six or more cups of coffee per day were up to 15% less likely than non-coffee drinkers to die during the study, and even a one-cup-a-day habit was associated with a 5% to 6% lower risk.