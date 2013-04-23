America's Healthiest Superfoods for Women

3 of 11 Charles Masters

Wild blueberries

If berries are nutritional treasures, wild blueberries are the crown jewels. “They’re truly one of nature’s ultimate antiaging foods,” says Kate Geagan, MS, RD, author of Go Green Get Lean. Research suggests the tiny gems not only help prevent memory loss but also may improve motor skills and help lower blood pressure. Another reason to love ’em: they’re high in antioxidants that help fight wrinkles.



Why choose wild? When scientists at Cornell University came up with a new way of testing the antioxidant activity in foods, wild blueberries scored the highest. They have compounds called anthocyanins, one of the most powerful forms of antioxidants. Another plus: at only 80 calories a cup, you can eat them without guilt.



How much you need: Aim for a half-cup to one cup of any kind of berries a day, but mix in wild blueberries as much as possible. Many supermarkets carry them frozen.