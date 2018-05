2 of 11 Getty Images

Wipe away germs

Before you settle in for the flight (or train or bus ride), run disinfecting wipes over the armrests, the tray table and latch, the air vent, and your seatbelt buckle, and let air-dry. "Clean anything you might touch so you don't pick up germs that those who sat there before you left behind," says Amy Nichols, RN, director of infection control at University of California San Francisco Medical Center.



Indeed, studies done at the University of Arizona in Tucson have turned up flu virus—and even the antibiotic-resistant bacteria MRSA—on airline tray tables. "From what we can tell from our results, no one ever disinfects those things," adds environmental microbiologist Charles Gerba, PhD.