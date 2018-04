1 of 20 Jim Wright

The Skinnygirl life

Bethenny Frankel may be down-to-earth, but her story has—dare we say it—fairy-tale-like qualities. For many years, the one-time natural foods chef struggled to pay her bills; then, almost overnight, her hard work paid off. She became a one-woman cottage industry, thanks to her light Skinnygirl cocktails (perhaps you've heard of them?), which she sold in 2011 for a hefty sum. Her latest project? A daytime talk show airing in 2013.



Despite an insane schedule (and bustling home life with her husband, Jason, and their 2-year-old daughter, Bryn), the 42-year-old makes it look easy. Try her life strategies to make 2013 your best year yet.