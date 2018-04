1 of 26 Getty Images

Back to basics

A new diet arrives, another fades away. Should eating habits really be as fleeting as fashion trends? Let's face it: The best weight-loss strategies are the ones that stand the test of time.



Here, we've gathered 25 classic tips from our favorite health and nutrition experts. These simple strategies may not be as sexy as the latest fad diet, but they're guaranteed to never go out of style.