We LOVE potatoes, and why not? At only 100 calories per spud, they're an incredible source of vitamins and minerals (they even pack more vitamin C than tomatoes and oranges). These starchy veggies contain 60 different kinds of phytochemicals and vitamins in their skins and flesh, and sweet potatoes are even more nutritious.Spuds are the ultimate comfort food. Americans eat about 138 pounds per person a year, but are all too quick to load them down with butter and cream. Here are 26 healthy reasons to love potatoes, with delicious, lightened up recipes that let their earthy goodness shine.