Heart Attack Signs Every Woman Should Know

It's true: Women are different from men, not least of all when it comes to heart attack symptoms. Once considered almost strictly a man's problem, we now know that anyone can have a heart attack.



Rosie O'Donnell had a heart attack in 2012, and like most women, she didn't experience the classic, chest-clutching "Hollywood Heart Attack." Instead she had aching in her arms and chest along with nausea and clammy skin, and like many women didn't realize what was happening.



Heart disease is now the number-one killer of women. Know the signs of heart attack, and call 9-1-1 if you or someone you know has one or more of the following symptoms.