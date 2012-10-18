17 Multiple Sclerosis Treatments

7 of 17 Getty Images

Aubagio

Approved in September of 2012, Aubagio (teriflunomide) is the most recent addition to the list of immune-modulating medications for MS. Taken as a once-a-day pill, Aubagio can actually slow progression of the disease by targeting the immune system. But the drug has two black-box warnings, alerting doctors and patients that it can cause liver toxicity and can cause major birth defects.



Generally women who take Aubagio and want to get pregnant will have to undergo chelation therapy to remove the drug from their body, says Leticia Tornes, M.D., a neurologist with the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Aubagio can linger in the body for as long as two years.