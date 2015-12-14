Could You Have MS? 16 Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system, meaning it affects the brain and spinal cord.



In the most common type (known as relapsing remitting MS), symptoms come and go. These can run the gamut from mild tingling to more severe vision loss.



However, MS is tricky. Because so many other conditions can also cause similar symptoms, a hypochondriac could easily think they have it when they don't. On the other side, it can take years or even decades for people with MS to be diagnosed. Only a doctor can perform the appropriate tests to confirm whether these symptoms are indeed MS.