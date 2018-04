5 of 6 Jason Lee

Jiggly arms

Perk'em-up-move: Triceps Swing



Bonus lift: Your belly



Lie faceup with feet on floor, knees bent, a 5-lb dumbbell in each hand. Keep them a few inches off floor.



Keeping arms straight, raise left arm over chest while right arm stays over head. Lower to start and repeat. Do 15 reps with left arm, then switch sides. Do 2-3 sets.