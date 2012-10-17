The Healthiest Alternatives to Olive Oil

3 of 5 Getty Images

Coconut oil

Why it's good: Recent research shows its main type of saturated fat, lauric acid, helps boost those healthy HDL cholesterol levels (although not as much as monounsaturated fats do).



Use it for: Baking, from scones to pie crusts. Used in place of butter in equal quantities, it's a healthier, vegan alternative to animal fat, with a sweet, hint-of-vanilla taste. Since it's solid at room temperature, you can also spread it on toast.



