The Healthiest Alternatives to Olive Oil

Tired of cooking with olive oil? Try one of these healthy—and tasty!—substitutes.

October 17, 2012
What's new with oil

Yes, olive oil's the reigning champ of healthy, versatile fats, but these alternatives are worth a pour. All have the same amount of calories—roughly 120 per tablespoon—along with health (and taste!) perks.

Here's the lowdown from Marissa Lippert, RD, author of The Cheater's Diet.
Avocado oil

Why it's good: It has heart-healthy omega-3s and mono-unsaturated fats that help lower "bad" LDL cholesterol and keep "good" HDL cholesterol high.

Use it for: Salads, veggies, even soups—the mild, buttery taste really enhances flavor.

Coconut oil

Why it's good: Recent research shows its main type of saturated fat, lauric acid, helps boost those healthy HDL cholesterol levels (although not as much as monounsaturated fats do).

Use it for: Baking, from scones to pie crusts. Used in place of butter in equal quantities, it's a healthier, vegan alternative to animal fat, with a sweet, hint-of-vanilla taste. Since it's solid at room temperature, you can also spread it on toast.

Grapeseed oil

Why it's good: Extracted from grapes, it packs 70 percent polyunsaturated fats, which help reduce LDL cholesterol levels.

Use it for: Sautéing and frying; this oil has a neutral taste and a high smoke point—meaning it can stand up to hot temperatures without burning or losing its nutritional value.

Palm oil

Why it's good: It's super rich in vitamin E, which supports the immune system. Avoid partially hydrogenated palm oil, found in some processed foods; it has unhealthy trans fats (and fewer nutrients).

Use it for: Curries, stews, noodle dishes, and even omelets. The distinctive, earthy flavor is the reason it's a (delicious) staple in Asian, African, and Brazilian cuisine.

