Style Coach to the Rescue

Stylist Suze Yalof Schwartz, a regular on TV shows such as Today and Good Morning America shares her wardrobe tips. She blogs at tallskinnyrich.com.
Add some color
What's a simple way to update my wardrobe?
—Fran Pellegrino, Valley Stream, NY
Adding colorful accessories is the easiest tweak. One quick fix is a bright-colored scarfóneon cashmere is chicer than chic right now. It takes the winter blahs and makes them the winter ahhhs. Same thing goes for shoes. I love wearing all black with a bright shoe. Ta-da!
Accessorize
Another option: Get a massive pair of earrings or a huge necklace. I'm talking major conversation pieces.
Even if you're wearing that same old black dress, everyone will say you look amazing!
Add a belt
I lost a lot of weight, but still don't feel comfortable in fitted clothes. How can I ease into some looks that will show off my new shape?
— Carolyn Kitchen, Baton Rouge, LA
Taking baby steps will help you get used to the new (fitter!) you. Start with a belt that cinches your waist. If you're short-waisted with a big bust, try a skinny belt, like these from H&M ($5 each; H&M stores).
For
other shapes, a wide one will almost always make your waist look smaller. One caveat: Don't belt a very chunky knit (it will only bulk you up).
Menswear
My current sleepwear is an oversize New England Patriots tee. What's a
more attractive—but still comfy—option?
— Beth Kehoe, Boston
I love men's pajamas. I could eat, sleep, and dream in the ones from Brooks Brothers. They're a cool, comfortable classic, with a pleasingly boyfriend-y fit. I also love the super-soft ones from
Victoria's Secret; from the first wear, they feel broken in (Victoria's Secret Cotton Mayfair Pajama, $40; victoriassecret.com).
Go for a cotton, men's-inspired PJ and you'll look like Audrey Hepburn going to bed in Roman Holiday.
Brooks Brothers pajamas ($99; brooksbrothers.com)
Find a bra that fits
The truth is, a great bra can save your entire wardrobe. The Spanx Bra-llelujah!
Lace Underwire Contour ($68; spanx.com), is one of my faves because the front closure and hardware-free back eliminate back-fat bulge.
Finding the right size
A few general fit tips: Make sure the entire cup covers your breast (if not, go up a cup size). The band should be straight across the back (not so tight it rides up or so loose it slides down).
And, if you drew a horizontal line from the bottom of your armpit, that's where your nipples should be—up high. If they are lower, try tightening the straps.